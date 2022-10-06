GTCR teams up with execs to form Blucrest

At Blucrest, Inns will serve as CEO, Herrick will serve as chief operating officer and Yates will serve as chief marketing officer.

GTCR previously backed Inns, Herrick and Yates in 2017 with the acquisition of GreatCall

Founded in 1980, GTCR currently manages over $27 billion in equity capital

GTCR is based in Chicago

GTCR has teamed up with David Inns, Lynn Herrick and Bill Yates to form Blucrest LLC, a San Diego-based company that will acquire companies and assets to build a consumer services business focused on solutions that simplify people’s lives. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to partner again with David, Lynn and Bill to build a leading high-growth consumer services company,” said David Donnini, a managing director and head of business & consumer services at GTCR, in a statement. “This leadership team has an exceptional track record of product innovation and service excellence that make them ideal partners for GTCR.”

Blucrest represents GTCR’s second partnership with this executive team. GTCR previously backed Inns, Herrick and Yates in 2017 with the acquisition of GreatCall, a provider of connected health and personal emergency response services for active aging across the United States. In their roles as CEO, COO and CMO of GreatCall the team took the company from pre-revenue in 2006 to an acquisition by Best Buy for $800 million in 2018.

Founded in 1980, GTCR currently manages over $27 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach.