GTCR to acquire ADT’s commercial unit for $1.6bn

GTCR has agreed to acquire ADT Inc’s commercial security, fire and life safety business unit for $1.6 billion.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt by $1.5 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“ADT Commercial has established itself as an innovative leader in providing the critical safety services that businesses need to protect their day-to-day functionality,” said David Donnini, managing director and head of business & consumer services at GTCR in a statement. “We are very proud to once again partner with the leadership team of ADT Commercial to continue to invest in the platform and deliver the solutions its customers have come to expect. ADT has done a tremendous job in further developing this segment in recent years and we are excited to help drive the business forward in its next chapter of growth.”

Citi and RBC Capital Markets are acting as financial advisors to ADT. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is acting as legal advisor to ADT.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, ADT is a provider of critical safety services.

Based in Chicago, GTCR was founded in 1980.