GTCR to buy Cloudbreak Health

GTCR has agreed to acquire Columbus, Ohio-based Cloudbreak Health, a provider of tech-enabled, healthcare-focused language interpretation services, in a carve-out transaction from UpHealth, Inc. The purchase price is $180 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

“We are excited to partner with Cloudbreak and its talented team to drive this market leading business forward,” added Geoffrey Tresley, a principal at GTCR in a statement. “Cloudbreak delivers a strong value proposition to its healthcare clients, improving quality of care and patient satisfaction.”

Monroe and Barings are providing debt financing support for the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel.

Founded in 1980, GTCR currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago.