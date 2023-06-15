Guardian scoops up fuel and car wash equipment provider Nwestco

Nwestco CEO Tim Gibbar will continue to lead the business and retain a significant ownership stake in the company.

Guardian Capital Partners has acquired Montana-based Nwestco, a provider of fuel and car wash equipment, maintenance, compliance, and installation services. The seller is WestView Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Nwestco CEO Tim Gibbar will continue to lead the business and retain a significant ownership stake in the company

Nwestco has a network of 11 branch locations and a team of over 100 specialized, highly-trained field technicians.

“Tim and the Nwestco team have established an incredible operation that is recognized industry-wide for its professional, high-quality approach and deep expertise,” says Ryan Northington, a partner at Guardian in a statement. “Nwestco and Guardian have developed a strategic plan focused on rapidly expanding the Company’s maintenance and compliance service offerings in core and adjacent geographies through organic initiatives and strategic M&A in a highly fragmented market.”

Guardian was advised by Goodwin Procter LLP.

Guardian Capital Partners invests in lower middle market consumer, niche manufacturing, and specialty business services companies.