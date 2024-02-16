Guess? and PE-backed WHP Global to acquire fashion brand rag & bone

According to the terms of the deal, Guess will pay $56.5 million.

The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of Guess’ 2025 fiscal year

The Sage Group, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Guess while Solomon Partners, L.P. is serving as financial advisor

Based in New York, WHP Global is a consumer brand acquisition firm

Guess? and WHP Global have agreed to acquire New York-based fashion brand rag & bone.

Rag & bone was founded in 2002.

On the transaction, Yehuda Shmidman, WHP global chairman and CEO, said in a statement, “The acquisition of rag & bone aligns us with powerful partners and grows WHP Global’s portfolio to over $7.5 billion in retail sales across 11 brands. We have great respect for rag & bone’s business and brand positioning and look forward to building on its success as we capture the compelling opportunities ahead.”

Based in New York, WHP Global is a brand management firm.

Los Angeles-based Guess is a clothing brand.

WHP Global is backed by Oaktree Capital Management and BlackRock.