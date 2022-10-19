Guidepost hires Machado as operating partner and Doherty and Seawright as VPs

Previously, Machado was a senior operations executive at Abry Partners

Guidepost Growth Equity has hired Nate Machado as operating partner, and Taylor Doherty and Reginald Seawright as vice presidents. Also, the firm has promoted Steve Brown to vice president.

Previously, Machado was a senior operations executive at Abry Partners. Additionally, he was a consultant at Deloitte focusing on M&A and held operating roles at GE and Wayfair Inc.

Before joining Guidepost, Seawright was an engagement manager at McKinsey & Company. He began his career at Siemens AG in Germany.

Doherty was an early employee of Harry’s. He then co-founded Highfive Brands, which incubated, acquired, and operated brands on the Shopify platform. Doherty began his career at The Parthenon Group (now EY-Parthenon).

Brown joined Guidepost in 2016.

On the appointments, Roshen Menon, a general partner at Guidepost, said in a statement, “We continue to strengthen our team at Guidepost, adding key talent as we execute on our commitment to form the best growth equity investment partnerships. We are thrilled to have Nate join as a Partner and bring Taylor, Reginald, and Steve into our senior team. This firm investment will serve our entrepreneurs and limited partners for years to come.”

Guidepost invests in enterprise-focused technology companies.