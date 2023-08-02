Guidepost invests $25m in enterprise learning management system Intellum

The funding will accelerate Intellum's product development as well as go-to-market and key hiring initiatives.

Guidepost Growth Equity has invested $25 million in Atlanta-based Intellum, a enterprise learning management system. No financial terms were disclosed.

The funding will accelerate Intellum’s product development as well as go-to-market and key hiring initiatives.

“Intellum has revolutionized corporate education, helping the world’s largest and most sophisticated companies better engage and educate internal and external audiences, including customers, partners, and employees, and they are poised to enhance their leadership position,” said Guidepost General Partner Gene Nogi in a statement. “As an entrepreneur-led, capital-efficient, rapidly growing, and highly differentiated technology business operating within a large, dynamic market, Intellum embodies everything we seek in a partner.”

Intellum was advised on the investment by Lincoln International, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP, and Taft Law. Guidepost was advised by Choate Hall & Stewart LLP.

Boston-based Guidepost partners with entrepreneur-led application and infrastructure software and tech-enabled and data services companies. Guidepost has over $1.6 billion of capital under management.