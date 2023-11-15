Gulf Coast Express midstream stake sale draws PE interest

Kinetik’s 16% stake in the pipeline is valued at up to $550m. The company has been in the market with adviser JP Morgan since early summer.

Kinetik Holdings is selling a 16 percent equity stake in the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, sources familiar with the matter told PE Hub. Private equity firms are reportedly interested.

The GCX pipeline is jointly owned by Kinder Morgan (34 percent), DCP Midstream (25 percent), ArcLight Capital (25 percent) and Kinetik (16 percent). The pipeline can move up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from West Texas to South Texas markets.

Kinetik is a Houston-based midstream energy company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange and has assets in the Permian Basin. Kinetik’s stake in the pipeline is valued at about $550 million, said two sources familiar with the sale process. The company has been in the market with adviser JP Morgan Securities since early summer.

Kinetik is the second seller of an equity interest in the 447.5-mile natural gas pipeline network in Texas. Targa Resources sold its 25 percent stake in GCX to ArcLight Capital Partners for $857 million in 2022.

On Kinetik’s Q3 earnings call on November 8, the company said it continues to review the GCX stake for sale and has not set a time frame for the conclusion of the review.

The sale process is taking longer than expected due to Kinder Morgan’s recent expansion of a segment of the GCX network, Kinetik said. The expansion efforts could affect capital expenditure plans for the pipeline in the coming year and thus change the cash returns expected from sale proceeds of Kinetik’s interest.

In mid-2022, Kinder Morgan announced plans to expand the pipeline’s throughput capacity by 570 million cubic feet per day of natural gas. The expansion is expected to be completed in the next month, according to a press release.

On the earnings call, Kinetik’s management said proceeds from the stake sale would be used to pay down debt from a current 4.0x debt-to-EBITDA ratio to about 3.5x.

Using Kinetik’s forecasted rate of $300 million of EBITDA generated this year from the pipeline, based on the 10.5x EBITDA multiple fetched in Targa’s stake sale in the pipeline to ArcLight, Kinetik should fetch up to $550 million in sale proceeds from its representative stake, the second source familiar with the matter said.

Besides ArcLight, other PE and infrastructure investors with midstream holdings across the Permian Basin include Morgan Stanley (Brazos Midstream), Global Infrastructure Partners (EnLink Midstream), Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners (Oryx Midstream), Ares Management (Salt Creek Midstream), EnCap Flatrock (Momentum Midstream) EIV Capital (Canes Midstream) and Five Point Energy (San Mateo Midstream).

Kinetik Holdings was formed following the October 2021 merger of EagleClaw Midstream and Altus Midstream, which created a $9 billion market cap operator of gas, crude oil and water management holdings in the Delaware Basin.

Affiliates of Blackstone, I Squared Capital and energy company Apache continued to own the pro forma Kinetik following the all-stock deal’s closing, with Blackstone Energy Partners’ global head David Foley serving as chairman of the company’s board.

Kinetik did not respond to requests for comment. JP Morgan and ArcLight declined to comment.