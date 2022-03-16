H.I.G.-backed Amsive buys Genesis Direct

Amsive, which is backed by H.I.G. Capital, has acquired Genesis Direct, a healthcare-focused direct response agency in Tampa, Florida.

Amsive, which is backed by H.I.G. Capital, has acquired Genesis Direct, a healthcare-focused direct response agency in Tampa, Florida. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Amsive, a leading data-centric omnichannel marketing agency, announced today that it has acquired Genesis Direct, a data-driven direct response agency located in Tampa, Florida, that focuses on customer acquisition for the healthcare market.

Brad Moore, CEO of Amsive, said, “We continue to strengthen our ability to drive client acquisition, engagement and retention by connecting data, insights and expertise in unique ways. Genesis Direct aligns perfectly with our strategy, culture and growing leadership position in the healthcare market by further evolving our suite of tailored solutions.”

Ron Diehl and David Comar, Co-founders of Genesis Direct, see Amsive as the perfect partner. “Amsive’s full suite of data-centric omnichannel services will drive future growth opportunities for our clients and our business”, said David Comar. “We are excited to join the Amsive team and share their enthusiasm for driving outstanding client results.”

Genesis Direct is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Amsive, a new marketing services agency created in 2021 through the combination of several leading agencies with decades of experience and success.

“We are excited to support another strategic acquisition by Amsive”, said Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director of H.I.G. Capital. “Genesis builds on the company’s recent momentum and their core mission of providing high-ROI customer acquisition and engagement solutions to blue-chip healthcare clients.”

About Genesis Direct

Genesis is a data-driven marketing agency specializing in lead generation and conversion in the healthcare space and other niche verticals. Utilizing robust data analytics, coupled with highly engaging personalized messaging, Genesis provides high returns on clients’ marketing investment. For more information, please visit genesisdirect.com

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-centric, omnichannel, marketing services agency that delivers market share growth with innovative customer acquisition and engagement solutions. Amsive operates as a full-service agency that brings marketing to life by shaping strategy, identifying audiences, developing impactful messaging, and executing omnichannel communications while measuring and analyzing results. Amsive’s digital group, Amsive Digital, optimizes marketing programs across a full suite of digital solutions, including SEO, paid search, social media, display, design and development, and video production. For more information, please visit amsive.com and amsivedigital.com.