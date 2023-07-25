H.I.G.-backed CFI buys manufacturer Tricon Wear Solutions

Wisconsin-based Construction Forms Inc is a provider of engineered, abrasion resistant piping systems and replaceable components.

Construction Forms Inc, a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, has acquired Birmingham, Alabama-based Tricon Wear Solutions, a maker of abrasion, wear-resistant products, specializing in highly engineered steel plates and other fabricated products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wisconsin-based Construction Forms Inc is a provider of engineered, abrasion resistant piping systems and replaceable components for use in concrete pumping, mining, power generation, and other industrial end markets.

On the deal, John Von Bargen, a managing director at H.I.G., said in a statement, “CFI’s partnership with Tricon is a transformative merger that creates a diversified leader in the industrial wear parts market. This is the first of what we hope will be several acquisitions further building upon CFI’s platform of leading wear parts companies.”

CFI was founded in 1969.

Based in Miami, H.I.G. has $57 billion of capital under management.