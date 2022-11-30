H.I.G.-backed Circle Graphics acquires digital printing service Jondo

Denver-based Circle is a producer of digital graphics for consumers, professionals and businesses.

Circle Graphics, a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, has acquired Yorba Linda, California-based Jondo, a digital printing service. No financial terms were disclosed.

Jondo was founded in 1988. Jondo is Circle’s sixth add-on acquisition since being acquired by H.I.G. in September 2019.

Denver-based Circle is a producer of digital graphics for consumers, professionals, and businesses. The company was founded in 2000.

“We are pleased to support Circle’s acquisition of JONDO,” said Ryan Kaplan, a managing director of H.I.G. Capital in a statement. “This acquisition further establishes Circle’s Sensaria division as the leading provider of online personalized photo products, and is a continuation of our strategy to acquire leading brands which further expand Circle’s presence in the personalized products market.”

H.I.G. has over $52 billion of equity capital under management.