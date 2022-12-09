H.I.G.-backed CORA taps Baumgartel as CEO

He succeeds Dennis R. Smith, CORA's former CEO, who retired earlier this year.

CORA, a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, has named Kurt M. Baumgartel as CEO.

He succeeds Dennis R. Smith, CORA's former CEO, who retired earlier this year.

CORA is an operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics.

“Kurt has a tremendous history of leading health care businesses to deliver excellent clinical care, driving growth and establishing partnerships throughout the health care ecosystem,” said Alok Singhvi, a managing director at HIG in a statement. “His strategic focus, deep understanding of the physical therapy sector and experience developing talent throughout all levels of an organization are perfectly aligned with CORA’s mission and vision.”

Baumgartel’s most recent role was as executive vice president for Compassus. Before moving into the home-based care segment of the industry, Baumgartel practiced as a physical therapist.

CORA operates clinics in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin,

H.I.G. has over $44 billion of equity capital under management. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion.