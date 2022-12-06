H.I.G.-backed Oxford Global Resources acquires recruitment firm Hale International

Hale is the first add-on acquisition that Oxford has completed since H.I.G. acquired the company in August 2021

Azlan Advisory acted as financial advisor to Hale

Based in Beverly, Massachusetts, Oxford is a specialty staffing and consulting services firm

Oxford Global Resources, which is backed by H.I.G. Capital, has acquired New York and UK-based Hale International, a staffing firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Hale’s founder and CEO Matthew Cox, as well as the Hale team, have joined Oxford and will continue to lead Hale as the Workday focused division of Oxford.

“Hale is a strong addition to the Oxford platform with specialized expertise in the attractive Workday® talent ecosystem,” commented Matt Lozow, a managing director at H.I.G in a statement. “We are excited to continue to support Oxford’s management team in investing in high-growth adjacencies.”

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to Oxford. Azlan Advisory acted as financial advisor and Trowers & Hamlins LLP served as legal counsel to Hale.

H.I.G. has over $52 billion of equity capital under management. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide.