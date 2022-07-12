H.I.G.-backed Riveron buys ESG consultancy Clermont

Clermont co-founders Saunders and Sivrais will co-lead Riveron’s newly created ESG and strategic communications practice

Riveron Consulting, a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, has acquired Clermont Partners, a women-owned consultancy specializing in environmental, social, and governance communications and strategy, investor relations, and transaction communications. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2015 by Elizabeth Saunders and Victoria Sivrais, Clermont has a team of 35 ESG and financial communications specialists in Chicago and Washington, DC. Saunders and Sivrais will co-lead Riveron’s newly created ESG and strategic communications practice.

“As stakeholders demand more transparency, ESG strategy is top of mind for many businesses today,” said Riveron CEO Julie Howard, in a statement. “The addition of the talented Clermont team will be a powerful accelerant as we help our clients navigate a heightened regulatory environment and investor, employee, and customer scrutiny on social and environmental issues.”

Riveron is a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations.

H.I.G. has over $49 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion.