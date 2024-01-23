H.I.G. buys CHA Consulting Inc

CHA Consulting & Holdings President & CEO Jim Stephenson and the existing executive management team will continue in their roles

H.I.G. Capital has acquired CHA Consulting Inc, an engineering, design, consulting, and program management firm. The seller was First Reserve. No financial terms were disclosed.

Going forward, CHA Consulting & Holdings President & CEO Jim Stephenson and the existing executive management team will continue to lead the company’s next phase of growth.

On the deal, Matt Hankins, a managing director at H.I.G. Capital, said in a statement, “We look forward to working closely with the CHA team to invest in its team and expand on its industry-leading capabilities, while supporting the team’s growth strategy and selectively broadening its operational scope across North America, both organically and through continued acquisitions.”

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as lead financial advisor with support from AEC Advisors, and Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel for CHA. Harris Williams LLC served as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to H.I.G.

Based in Miami, H.I.G. Capital has $60 billion of capital under management. H.I.G. was founded in 1993.