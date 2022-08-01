H.I.G. buys healthcare staffing company Barton & Associates

UBS Securities LLC and Bank of America Corporation acted as financial advisors to H.I.G. while JP Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to Barton.

H.I.G. Capital has acquired Peabody, Massachusetts-based Barton & Associates a healthcare staffing company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Rob Indresano, president and CEO of Barton, said in a statement: “We are very proud of Barton’s success to date and all that the team has accomplished. Under the guidance of Barton’s visionary founder, Thomas F. Ryan, our Company has dedicated itself to providing valuable career opportunities to its employees as we serve the critical provider and clinician staffing needs of healthcare facilities across the United States. We expect to continue on this same path with H.I.G. Capital, and are confident that a partnership with H.I.G. Capital will enable us to continue executing on our long-term vision for Barton.”

UBS Securities LLC and Bank of America Corporation acted as financial advisors and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal counsel to H.I.G. JP Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor and WilmerHale LLP served as legal counsel to Barton.

Barton is is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and the company serves over 1,000 active customers in the United States via a network of 10 offices and more than 700 employees.

H.I.G. has $50 billion of equity capital under management. H.I.G. is based in Miami.