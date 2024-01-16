H.I.G. Capital buys pickles company Patriot Pickle from SPC

Patriot Pickle provides pickles to thousands of restaurants, delis, supermarkets, and distributors in the US

Swander Pace Capital has sold Patriot Pickle, a Wayne, New Jersey-based provider of refrigerated pickles, to H.I.G. Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Patriot Pickle was acquired by SPC in April 2021.

“It was a pleasure to work with the Patriot Pickle team,” said Corby Reese and Tyler Matlock, managing directors at SPC in a statement. “The team’s hard work and dedication have enabled a fantastic result and are a great example of SPC’s ability to partner with a founder to help accelerate growth and value. Patriot Pickle is a leader in the pickled and fermented foods category and is well-positioned for the future. We wish the team all the success going forward, and we are confident that Patriot Pickle will continue to deliver for its customers in the many years to come,”

Patriot Pickle provides pickles to thousands of restaurants, delis, supermarkets, and distributors in the U.S.

Based in San Francisco, SPC was founded in 1996.

Based in Miami, H.I.G. Capital targets the consumer durables, media, medical, and retail sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 1993.