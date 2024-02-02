H.I.G. Capital exits Cardinal Logistics

H.I.G. acquired Cardinal in June 2019

H.I.G. Capital has sold Cardinal Logistics, a Concord, North Carolina-based provider of transportation and logistics solutions. The buyer was Ryder System Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

H.I.G. acquired Cardinal in June 2019.

On the deal, Jonathan Fox, a managing director at H.I.G. Capital, said in a statement, “Partnering with a best-in-class management team in an attractive market while leveraging H.I.G.’s resources generated a superior outcome for the Company and its stakeholders. We look forward to the continued success of Cardinal.”

William Blair & Company acted as financial advisor to Cardinal, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

Cardinal was founded in 1997.

Based in Miami, H.I.G. invests in the middle market. The firm has $60 billion of capital under management.