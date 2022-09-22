H.I.G. closes recap of CRO Navitas

Navitas provides outsourced data science, regulatory and safety services and other full-service CRO capabilities to blue-chip large and mid-sized pharmaceutical and government clients.

H.I.G. has over $50 billion of equity capital under management

H.I.G. was founded in 1993

Based in Miami, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide

H.I.G. Capital has completed a recapitalization of Princeton, New Jersey-based, a clinical research organization. No financial terms were disclosed.

Navitas provides outsourced data science, regulatory & safety services and other full-service CRO capabilities to blue-chip large and mid-sized pharmaceutical and government clients.

“Navitas’ capabilities go well beyond a traditional CRO as the Company leverages its expertise and technology for innovation and growth,” said Camilo E. Horvilleur, a managing director at H.I.G. Capital, in a statement. “As technology becomes an integral part of drug development value chain, we expect Navitas to become an increasingly important strategic partner to life sciences companies.”

Founded in 1993, H.I.G. has over $50 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion.