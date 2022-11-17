H.I.G. divests software provider Salary.com to Accel-KKR

Salary.com serves more than 8,000 software subscribers and 60 million employees globally

H.I.G. Capital has sold Waltham, Massachusetts-based Salary.com, a provider of cloud-based compensation software and data solutions, to Accel-KKR. No financial terms were disclosed.

Salary.com serves more than 8,000 software subscribers and 60 million employees globally.

H.I.G. acquired Salary.com from IBM Kenexa in December 2015.

On the sale, Todd Ofenloch, a managing director at H.I.G. Capital, said in a statement, “We have enjoyed the partnership with Kent Plunkett, Yong Zhang and the rest of the Salary.com team. It has been incredibly rewarding to collaborate with such talented entrepreneurs, and witness their passion to fulfill the company’s mission while also achieving our ambitious financial goals. We are proud to have been a part of this chapter of Salary.com’s story and look forward to following its continued success.”

H.I.G. has over $50 billion of equity capital under management. H.I.G. is based in Miami.

Based in Menlo Park, California, Accel-KKR targets the technology sector.