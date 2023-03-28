H.I.G. exits Brazilian specialty chemicals firm Elekeiroz

H.I.G. invested in Elekeiroz in 2018

H.I.G. Capital has sold Elekeiroz, a Brazilian specialty chemicals manufacturer. The buyer is Oswaldo Cruz Química. No financial terms were disclosed.

H.I.G. invested in Elekeiroz in 2018.

“By leveraging H.I.G.’s longstanding relationships in the chemicals industry, as well as our ability to execute a deal with a complex structure, we were able to steer the company to the next level by investing in green plasticizers and creating a leaner, more efficient organization, leading to an outstanding investment result,” said Thiago Miskulin, managing director of H.I.G. Brazil and Latin America.

Elekeiroz was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Várzea Paulista – São Paulo.

H.I.G. has $55 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies.