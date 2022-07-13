H.I.G. hires Arguello as managing director for capital formation team

Arguello will be responsible for business development and capital raising across H.I.G.’s global credit platform.

H.I.G. Capital has named Alejandra Arguello as a managing director for its capital formation team. She will be based in New York City.

Arguello will be responsible for business development and capital raising across H.I.G.’s global credit platform. She joins H.I.G. from Carlyle, where she was a managing director on the capital raising team.

On the appointment, Jordan Peer Griffin, executive managing director and global head of capital formation, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome Alejandra to H.I.G. Her expertise and long tenure in the credit markets will be invaluable as we further expand our global credit footprint.”

H.I.G. has $50 billion of equity capital under management. The investment firm is based in Miami, with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide.