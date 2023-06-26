H.I.G. recaps Advanced Dental Brands

ADB currently serves almost 40 practices

H.I.G. Capital has recapitalized Canton, Massachusetts-based Advanced Dental Brands, a dental partnership organization. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Richard Miller, ADB partners with dental practices. It currently serves almost 40 practices, providing general dentistry as well as specialty services including orthodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, and oral surgery.

“We are excited to partner with Dr. Miller and Advanced Dental Brands’ outstanding network of dental practices,” said Camilo E. Horvilleur, managing director at H.I.G. Capital in a statement. “H.I.G. will support further investment in the platform and enhance the Company’s value proposition for doctors. ADB has established itself as the acquiror of choice and we look forward to meaningfully accelerating the growth of the business both organically and through M&A.”

Daiwa Corporate Advisory LLC served as financial advisor to H.I.G. while Akerman LLP served as legal counsel. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as financial advisor to ADB while Eskow Law Group, LLC served as legal counsel.

