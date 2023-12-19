H.I.G. to acquire ZimVie’s spine business

According to terms of the deal, ZimVie will receive $375 million in total consideration.

H.I.G. Capital has agreed to acquire ZimVie Inc’s spine business.

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, ZimVie Inc is a dental and spine business.

According to terms of the deal, ZimVie will receive $375 million in total consideration.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

“The ZimVie spine business has a solid foundation with a market-leading product portfolio, strong surgeon satisfaction and exceptional patient outcomes,” said Mike Gallagher, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital. “We see a tremendous opportunity to partner with the spine leadership team to support best-in-class innovation and robust commercial execution. The combination of H.I.G.’s expertise in the medical device space and the capabilities of ZimVie spine management will create an innovation engine for distributors, surgeons and patients.”

Centerview Partners is serving as financial advisor and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as legal advisor to ZimVie. McDermott Will & Emery LLP is serving as legal advisor to H.I.G. Capital.

Based in Miami, H.I.G. has $59 billion of capital under management. H.I.G. was founded in 1993.