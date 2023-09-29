Halifax agrees to buy Sodexo’s Worldwide Home Care division

Worldwide Home Care division, based in Irvine, California, provides in-home care services.

Natalie Black, Worldwide Home Care division CEO, will remain at the company

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2023

Halifax is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market businesses

The Halifax Group has agreed to acquire the Worldwide Home Care division of Sodexo, including their home care subsidiaries in the US, UK, Ireland, France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Brazil.

The Worldwide Home Care division, based in Irvine, California, provides in-home care services. It operates as a franchisor in the US in the non-medical personal care sector.

Natalie Black, Worldwide Home Care division CEO, will remain at the company along with the senior management team.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Halifax is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values between $100 million and $300 million. The firm is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Sodexo is a food services and facilities management company based in Paris, France.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Lazard served as the financial advisor to Sodexo.