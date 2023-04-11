Halifax-backed Liberty buys Full House Michigan’s staffing unit

Houston-based Liberty is a provider of specialty temporary staffing, executive search, and employee screening services to the multifamily residential real estate industry.

The Liberty Group, which is backed by The Halifax Group, has acquired Full House Michigan’s staffing division. No financial terms were disclosed.

Full House Michigan will retain and continue to offer its training, consulting, mystery shopping, and lease-up services targeting the multifamily industry.

“We are delighted to support Liberty as the company executes on its strategic growth plan, and we remain committed to expanding Liberty’s geographic service offering to better serve national and local clients,” said Davis Hostetter, a principal at Halifax, in a statement.

Liberty was founded in 1977 and currently operates in 34 markets across 27 states.

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group invests in lower middle-market businesses. The private equity firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C.