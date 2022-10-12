Halifax promotes Swaroop to principal

Swaroop is responsible for identifying, evaluating, and executing investments, as well as supporting portfolio companies.

The Halifax Group has promoted Amit Swaroop to principal from vice president. Swaroop is responsible for identifying, evaluating, and executing investments, as well as supporting portfolio companies. He is based in Washington, D.C.

“We are proud to recognize Amit and his contributions to Halifax,” said Scott Plumridge, Halifax managing partner, in a statement. “His investment acumen, ability to connect with management teams and his joyful demeanor has proven to be invaluable. We look forward to his ongoing contributions to Halifax in the years ahead.”

Swaroop joined Halifax in early 2019. Previously, he was a vice president at H.I.G. Capital. Prior to that, he was an associate at Industrial Growth Partners, and he started his career as an investment banking analyst at Barclays Capital.

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group invests in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million.