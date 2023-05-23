Halle Capital-backed True Environmental appoints Weitman as COO and Harwood as CFO

Based in North Arlington, New Jersey, True is a platform focused on building a consulting and engineering organization for environmental end markets.

True Environmental, which is backed by Halle Capital, has named Neal Weitman and Dean Harwood as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, respectively.

Based in North Arlington, New Jersey, True is a platform focused on building a consulting and engineering organization for environmental end markets.

Over the last decade Weitman has held executive leadership roles with WSP.

Previously, Harwood was CFO of Environmental Consulting and Technology, Inc.

On the appointments, Jim Stamatis, CEO of True Environmental, said in a statement, “Neal and Dean are both extremely talented and seasoned senior executives in the environmental consulting and engineering industry. I am confident they will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to True as we continue to build our platform and seek to deliver best-in-class solutions to help solve clients’ complex environmental, infrastructure, and energy challenges. I could not be more excited to partner with Neal and Dean as we work to achieve our long-term goals.”

Based in New York, Halle Capital invests in the lower middle market. The firm targets healthcare services and business/consumer services.