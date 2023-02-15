Halmos buys roof repair firm Northpoint Roofing Systems

As part of the transaction, Northpoint has appointed Patrick Maginn as CEO

Halmos Capital Partners has acquired Atlanta-based Northpoint Roofing Systems, a provider of roof repair and replacement services. No financial terms were disclosed.

NewSpring invested subordinated debt and equity to support the transaction.

As part of the transaction, Northpoint has appointed Patrick Maginn as CEO of the company Previously, he was chief operating officer from Inland Pipe Rehabilitation.

“The Northpoint team has built a best-in-class process in the roofing industry, enabled with technology unlike anything that is available in the market. The result allows the Company to provide a high-quality roofing experience with exceptional customer service,” said Daniel Adan, partner at Halmos Capital, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with NewSpring and support this transaction that positions Northpoint to consolidate the highly fragmented residential roofing market and expand its unique approach into attractive high-growth markets throughout the United States.”

Also, Northpoint has acquired Manchester, New Hampshire-based Master Roofers, a provider of roof and skylight repair and replacements.

As part of the transaction, Patrick Maginn, Dan Adan, and Anne Vazquez are joining Northpoint’s board of directors.

Halmos Capital Partners invests in lower middle market businesses.

Northpoint was founded in 2019.