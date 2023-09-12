Hamilton Lane appoints Hirsch and Delgado-Moreira as co-CEOs

They succeed Mario Giannini, who, after 22 years as Hamilton Lane’s CEO, will join Hartley Rogers as executive co-chairman

Hamilton Lane has named Erik Hirsch and Juan Delgado-Moreira as co-CEOs. Their appointments will become effective January 1, 2024.

They succeed Mario Giannini, who, after 22 years as Hamilton Lane’s CEO, will join Hartley Rogers as executive co-chairman. Rogers has served as chairman of the board since 2005.

“We’re thrilled to be making this announcement today – at a time when Hamilton Lane is as strongly positioned as it’s ever been in terms of our global platform and scale, new and differentiated product lines, growing client base and deep leadership bench,” said Giannini in a statement. “With Erik and Juan stepping into the roles of Co-CEOs, I am both confident and excited about the future of Hamilton Lane, knowing we’ve identified the right leaders to build upon the strength of our current foundation and guide us through the next evolution of our business.”

Hirsch joined Hamilton Lane in 1999 and Delgado-Moreira came on board in 2005.

Hirsch leads the firm’s strategic and technology initiatives, serves on the firm’s investment committee, and is a member of the company’s board of directors. Prior to joining Hamilton Lane, he was a corporate investment banker in Brown Brothers Harriman & Co’s M&A department.

Delgado-Moreira currently serves as vice chair. Prior to joining Hamilton Lane, Delgado-Moreira was an investment manager at Baring Private Equity Partners Ltd. in London.

Hirsch is based in Hamilton Lane’s headquarters in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania and Delgado-Moreira is based in Hong Kong.