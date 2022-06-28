Hamilton Lane backs investment platform CAIS

As a result of these investments, CAIS’ enterprise valuation exceeds $1.1 billion

Hamilton Lane has made an investment in CAIS, an alternative investment platform for financial advisors. No financial terms were disclosed.

Recent investors in CAIS include Apollo, Motive Partners, Franklin Templeton, Reverence Capital Partners and Stone Point Ventures.

“We are thrilled to welcome another strong partner that shares our mission to level the playing field for RIAs, independent broker dealers, aggregators, and custodians looking to allocate to alternative investments,” said Matt Brown, founder and CEO of CAIS, said in a statement. “Hamilton Lane brings tremendous value to CAIS as a strategic partner that is well-versed across private markets investing and data-driven innovation.”

The new capital will further CAIS’s mission to modernize how the independent advisor community can access and learn about alternative investments, while also connecting asset managers with the multi-trillion-dollar private wealth channel.

Founded in 2009, CAIS has facilitated over $17 billion plus in transaction volume.

Hamilton Lane is a private markets investment management firm that currently employs approximately 530 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has over $901 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $106 billion in discretionary assets and nearly $795 billion in advisory assets, as of March 31, 2022.