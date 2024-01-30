Hamilton Lane expands real assets investments team with two additions

Von Scheven joined Hamilton Lane this month and McManus came on board in September 2023

Von Scheven’s work background includes senior infrastructure investment roles at HSBC and DWS Group

McManus previously held roles at Instar Asset Management and Macquarie Capital Markets Canada

Hamilton Lane has added managing director Dominik von Scheven and principal Taylor McManus to its global real assets investments team. Both are focused specifically on infrastructure investing.

Based on Frankfurt, Germany, von Scheven joined the firm this month. He plays a key role in deepening Hamilton Lane’s presence within the European infrastructure landscape and is responsible for all infrastructure equity investments. He joins Hamilton Lane with more than two decades of experience, including senior infrastructure investment roles at HSBC and DWS Group.

On his new role, von Scheven said in a statement, “The infrastructure investing market has advanced significantly in the past 15 years, and today is largely viewed as a critical asset class for private market investors, both institutional and retail. Against the backdrop of persistent inflation, growth in environmental infrastructure and the demand for greater investment in European infrastructure more broadly, I’m excited to be working alongside an experienced and committed team at Hamilton Lane at such an interesting time for the asset class.”

Based in Toronto, McManus joined the firm in September 2023 and is responsible for originating, evaluating and executing direct, secondary and primary fund investment opportunities across North America. He previously held roles at Instar Asset Management and Macquarie Capital Markets Canada.