Hamilton Lane raises nearly $300m from national and NY small business credit funds

Hamilton Lane has closed its national and New York-focused small business credit funds at $290 million in total.

These funds will focus on providing loans to lower middle-market businesses with EBITDA ranging from $3 million to $25 million.

Hamilton Lane launched New York SBIC Fund I in 2015 to advance small businesses in New York State.

On the closing of these funds, Dave Helgerson, managing director, direct equity investments at Hamilton Lane, said in a statement, “Successfully raising two new SBIC offerings demonstrates the strength of our platform and our clients’ conviction in our ability to execute small business transactions. With the support of our partners, we plan to deploy capital from the Funds strategically and hope to bring meaningful growth and impact to small businesses in New York State and across the country.”

Hamilton Lane has nearly $818 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2023.