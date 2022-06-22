Harbor Beach-backed Atlantic Southern acquires Black Diamond Paving & Concrete

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Atlantic Southern is a national commercial paving company

Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating, which is backed by Harbor Beach Capital, has acquired Hayward, California-based Black Diamond Paving & Concrete. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the acquisition, Atlantic Southern’s CEO, Michael J. Curry Jr said in a public statement: “We are thrilled to add Black Diamond to the Atlantic Southern team and continue our expansion in California. It’s a great business fit with our long-term goals in the region.”

This is Atlantic Southern’s fourth acquisition this year as it continues to expand into new geographic markets. In addition to this transaction, Atlantic Southern acquired Superior Blacktop Services, C&T Paving and Pavement Exchange Group in April.

In 2019, Atlantic Southern partnered with Harbor Beach Capital, a middle market private equity firm.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Atlantic Southern is full-service commercial pavement maintenance and parking lot construction services company.