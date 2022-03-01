HarbourVest announces multiple promotions

HarbourVest Partners has made multiple promotions, which include six new managing directors, eight new principals and five senior vice presidents.

HarbourVest Partners has made multiple promotions, which include six new managing directors, eight new principals and five senior vice presidents. Among the new managing directors are Dan Buffery, Gonçalo Faria Ferreira and Aliza Firestone Goren. The new principals include Aiko Adachi and Nicholas Bellisario. And the new VPs include Brooke Logan, Alicia Novak and Sandra Pasquale.

March 1, 2022 – HarbourVest Partners, a global private markets asset manager, today announced its 2022 promotions, including six new Managing Directors; as well as eight new Principals and five Senior Vice Presidents. These promotions recognize team members whose expertise contributes to the success of HarbourVest and its clients across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

“Our strong global team has shown again to be our most valuable investment as we continue to navigate a rapidly changing environment,” said John Toomey, Managing Director, HarbourVest Partners. “This strong foundation kept our focus on working closely with our General Partners to navigate the challenging market shifts created by the global pandemic and delivering impactful solutions for our clients.”

In addition to the Managing Directors, Principals and Senior Vice Presidents, this round of promotions also included 26 Vice Presidents.

Promotions to Managing Director, Principal, and Senior Vice President included:

MANAGING DIRECTORS

Dan Buffery

Gonçalo Faria Ferreira

Aliza Firestone Goren

Richard Hickman

Fran Peters

Alex Wolf

PRINCIPALS AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS

Principals

Aiko Adachi

Nicholas Bellisario

Melissa Cahill

Todd DeAngelo

Kyle Dowd

William Hasten

Conner Hayes

William Thompson

Senior Vice Presidents

Brooke Logan

Alicia Novak

Sandra Pasquale

Igor Rudfeld

Diarmuid Walsh

