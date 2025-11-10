HarbourVest leads on $1bn single-asset CV for vet services company
This year has seen several sizeable single-asset deals that have eclipsed $1bn.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
This year has seen several sizeable single-asset deals that have eclipsed $1bn.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination