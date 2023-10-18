HarbourVest recruits Teeple as managing director

In this role, he will be responsible for all aspects of credit specific operational functions and work closely with the credit leadership as the business continues to grow.

HarbourVest Partners has named Charlie Teeple as a managing director.

In this role, he will be responsible for all aspects of credit specific operational functions and work closely with the credit leadership as the business continues to grow.

“We are excited to welcome Charlie to HarbourVest,” said John Toomey, a managing director at HarbourVest Partners in a statement. “Our credit business has continued to grow, and Charlie’s extensive experience will help create efficiencies in our client reporting and investment operations, which ultimately will support and accelerate the next stage of growth for this strategy.”

Teeple joins HarbourVest from Liberty Mutual Investments, where he was a senior director and head of investment operations. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years working at Bank of New York Mellon where he most recently was a managing director in global institutional operations.

Boston-based HarbourVest has more than $112 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2023.