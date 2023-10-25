HarbourView acquires select music royalties of pop/rock icons Christine McVie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

McVie, who passed away in November 2022, was a member of the iconic pop/rock band Fleetwood Mac while power couple Benatar and Giraldo have sold over thirty million records and garnered four Grammy Awards.

In 1998, McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; in 2022, Benatar and Giraldo were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, HarbourView invests in the entertainment and media space

Since launching in 2021, HarbourView has acquired over 45 music catalogs to date

HarbourView Equity Partners has acquired the late Christine McVie’s share of Fleetwood Mac recorded music royalties. The investment firm has also inked a deal to buy a share of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s recorded music and publishing assets.

No financial terms were disclosed for either transaction.

McVie, who passed away in November 2022, is best known to music fans as a member of the iconic pop/rock band Fleetwood Mac for which she contributed vocals, played the keyboard and composed songs.

Like Fleetwood Mac, power couple Benatar and Giraldo have also carved an indelible niche in the pop/rock landscape. Thanks to Benatar’s achievements as a vocalist and Giraldo’s as a guitarist, producer and songwriter, the couple has sold over thirty million records worldwide and garnered four Grammy Awards.

In 1998, McVie was awarded the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution, the same year Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Benatar and Giraldo were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

“Christine’s remarkable talents played an integral role in shaping Fleetwood Mac’s sound,” said HarbourView founder and CEO Sheresse Clarke Soares in a statement. “The band’s timeless music and worldwide influence continues to captivate all generations of listeners today. We are honored to uphold that legacy as we welcome Christine’s lifetime of work with the band into HarbourView.”

In a separate statement, HarbourView said it was “overjoyed” to acquire “the iconic catalog of Pat and Neil. The works are cross generational, inspirational and a perfect complement to our portfolio.”

Fox Rothschild served as legal counsel to HarbourView in the transaction involving McVie’s music royalties while Derek Crownover at Loeb & Loeb provided legal counsel to HarbourView in the deal involving Benatar and Giraldo.

McVie’s estate was represented by McVie’s attorney Mario Gonzalez, and by the executers of her estate, Paul Glass and Martin Wyatt.

Benatar and Giraldo were represented by Gary Gilbert at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.

Headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, HarbourView invests in the entertainment and media space. Since launching in 2021, the firm has acquired over 45 music catalogs to date. Among the firm’s most recent acquisitions were the select recorded music and publishing assets of recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

Due to the sector’s recession-resistant ability to provide stable and consistent cashflow in a rocky economy, investing in music royalties and copyrights has become a popular trend in private equity over the past few years. Earlier this year, PE Hub spoke to Lyric Capital, which had closed its second music royalty fund at $800 million, about this trend. Lyric Capital’s holdings include hits recorded by a wide range of artists, including Taylor Swift, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Jay-Z, Eminem, The Who, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.