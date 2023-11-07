HarbourView Equity Partners to acquire certain publishing assets from country singer/songwriter Kane Brown

To date, Brown has earned five Country Music Television Awards, five American Music Awards and an Academy of Country Music Award.

Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction

Kane Brown was represented by Jess L. Rosen at Greenberg Traurig LLP

Launched in 2021, HarbourView has acquired over 45 music catalogs to date

HarbourView Equity Partners has agreed to acquire certain publishing assets from multi-platinum selling and award-winning country music recording artist Kane Brown.

Some of Brown’s country chart-topping hits include “What Ifs,” “Homesick” and “Used to Love You Sober.” To date, Brown has earned five Country Music Television Awards, five American Music Awards and an Academy of Country Music Award.

“Partnering with someone like Kane who adds such a beautiful texture to the country genre is consistent with who we are as a firm. Kane is a special talent, and we are excited to be on the journey,” said HarbourView Equity Partners CEO and founder Sherrese Clarke Soares in a statement.

Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. Kane Brown was represented by Jess L. Rosen at Greenberg Traurig LLP.

Based in Newark, New Jersey, HarbourView Equity is focused on the entertainment and media markets. Launched in 2021, HarbourView has acquired over 45 music catalogs to date.