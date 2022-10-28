HarbourView taps Kelley to head legal and business affairs

She previously founded and ran her own legal practice and prior to that was vice president, business and legal affairs at Sony/ATV Music Publishing

HarbourView Equity Partners has named Palisa Kelley as managing director and head of legal and business affairs.

“Palisa joining our firm further strengthens the institutional foundation that we have built at HarbourView,” said HarbourView founder Soares, in a statement. “I have known Palisa for a long time and am thrilled that she has chosen to work with us. Her relationships in our industry, as well as her track record, leadership and integrity, will be instrumental as we continue to grow and scale our platform.”

Kelley joins HarbourView from Selverne Kelley Bradford, PLLC, a boutique law firm serving the music industry, where she was a partner. She previously founded and ran her own legal practice – Kelley Law Group – and prior to that was vice president, business and legal affairs at Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

HarbourView has been extremely active since launching one year ago, acquiring over 40 catalogs to date. The firm is focused on investment opportunities in the media and entertainment space,

HarbourView is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.