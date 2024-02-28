HarbourView to acquire Full Force’s select songwriting and publishing assets

Cynthia Katz and Heidy Vaquerano from Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction

HarbourView Equity Partners has agreed to acquire select songwriting and publishing assets of music group and production team Full Force. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The repertoire of Full Force defined a generation of Pop / R&B / Hip Hop with writings spanning NSync, BackStreet Boys, Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam not to mention their own legacy as artists, said HarbourView Equity Partners CEO and Founder Sherrese Clarke Soares in a statement. “As exceptional songwriters, producers, and musicians, they’ve seamlessly weaved creativity and innovation into timeless tunes, collaborating with some of the most prominent icons of our generation.”

HarbourView has acquired over 45 music catalogs to date.

Cynthia Katz and Heidy Vaquerano from Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. Full Force was represented by Karl Guthrie at The Guthrie Law Firm and JAM at Tompkins Farm Music Inc.

Based in Newark, New Jersey, HarbourView Equity Partners is focused on the entertainment and media markets. The firm launched in 2021.