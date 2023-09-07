Harris Williams taps Kim as managing director and tech group co-head

Kim will be based in the firm's San Francisco office.

Investment bank Harris Williams has named Michael Kim as a managing director and co-head of its technology group. Kim will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office.

Most recently, Kim was head of software investment banking at LionTree.

On the new appointment, Thierry Monjauze, a managing director and co-head of the Harris Williams Technology Group, said in a statement, “Michael’s decades of experience across enterprise software M&A and other technology subsectors, deep industry relationships, and proven track record scaling and managing investment banking advisory teams will complement the deep institutional expertise of our technology group. I am excited to partner with Michael to lead our team and further assist our global technology clients in achieving optimal outcomes.”

Prior to LionTree, Mr. Kim served as global head of technology investment banking for Piper Jaffray and served in various technology-focused advisory roles at Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, and Morgan Stanley.

Harris Williams specializes in M&A and private capital advisory services. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.