Harvest Hill’s American Beverage Corporation buys kids’ lemonade brand Poppilu

American Beverage Corporation, a subsidiary of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, has acquired Chicago-based Poppilu, a lemonade brand for kids. No financial terms were disclosed.

Harvest Hill is owned by Brynwood Partners.

“Poppilu makes a great addition to our existing portfolio and helps expand our strong foundation of kids’ beverages” says Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Company in a statement. “We are especially excited that the product was crafted by a mom with kids in mind, which comes through in the bold taste and better-for-you benefits that will resonate with consumers.”

Poppilu was founded in 2017.

Harvest Hill is a producer of various beverage brands.

Based in Pennsylvania, American Beverage Corporation is a maker of juices and beverages.