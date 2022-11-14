Harvest Hill’s American Beverage Corporation buys kids’ lemonade brand Poppilu

- Poppilu was founded in 2017
- Harvest Hill is a producer of various beverage brands
American Beverage Corporation, a subsidiary of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, has acquired Chicago-based Poppilu, a lemonade brand for kids. No financial terms were disclosed.
Harvest Hill is owned by Brynwood Partners.
“Poppilu makes a great addition to our existing portfolio and helps expand our strong foundation of kids’ beverages” says Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Company in a statement. “We are especially excited that the product was crafted by a mom with kids in mind, which comes through in the bold taste and better-for-you benefits that will resonate with consumers.”
Based in Pennsylvania, American Beverage Corporation is a maker of juices and beverages.