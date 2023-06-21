Harvest Partners Ascend buys digital engineering firm Sparq

Bain Capital Double Impact, Sparq’s current investment partner since 2019, will remain an investor in the company.

Harvest Partners Ascend has acquired a majority stake in Sparq, an Atlanta-based digital engineering firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Bain Capital Double Impact, Sparq’s current investment partner since 2019, will remain an investor in the company.

Sparq will continue to operate under the current management team, who remain significant investors in the business.

“We look forward to supporting Sparq as it executes its strategic roadmap of investing in next-generation digital capabilities and technology talent,” said Justin Lipton, a partner and co-head of Harvest Partners Ascend in a statement. “Sparq’s unique culture and client first approach will continue to be the foundation of the company in the future. We are excited to partner with Monty and the Sparq management team on its next phase of growth.”

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as financial advisor and Morris, Manning, & Martin LLP provided legal representation to Sparq. William Blair served as financial advisor to Harvest Partners Ascend while Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal counsel.

Sparq was founded in 2004.

Harvest Partners Ascend was launched by Harvest Partners, LP in 2022 to target lower middle market companies in the business and technology services sectors.