Harvest Partners buys Road Safety Services

RSS CEO Mike Johnson will continue to lead the company

In conjunction with the transaction, Matthew Bruckmann from Harvest will also join the RSS board of directors

Harvest Partners has acquired Road Safety Services, an Omaha-based leading infrastructure services platform dedicated to enhancing road safety across the U.S. The seller was Parallel49 Equity.

No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Stephen Fessler, a partner at Harvest, said in a statement, “We have been pursuing infrastructure services, and within that roadway safety services, as a priority sector for several years and believe RSS is a premier competitor in the industry. Customers value RSS’s professionalism, commitment to service excellence, responsiveness, and scale, and we are excited to be partners with the company through its next phase of growth.”

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor and Honigman LLP served as legal advisor to Parallel49 and RSS. Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as financial advisor to Harvest. Harvest’s legal advisor was Ropes & Gray LLP.

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners invests in the middle market.