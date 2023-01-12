Harvest promotes five to partner

Also, the firm has upped Ethan Soodak to principal.

Harvest Partners has promoted Joshua Carter, Kenneth Chen, Chris Peyser, Chris Schaller and David Swanson to partner. Also, the firm has upped Ethan Soodak to principal.

“We are pleased to recognize our colleagues with these well-deserved promotions,” said Michael DeFlorio, CEO of Harvest, in a statement. “They have made significant contributions across the Firm’s investment strategies, and we look forward to their continued growth and success.”

Carter joined Harvest in 2015 as a member of the investment team. He has been involved in investments in the healthcare services, business services, software and veterinary sectors.

Chen joined Harvest in 2021 and is a member of the capital markets and credit teams.

Peyser joined Harvest in 2017 as a member of the Harvest Partners Structured Capital Fund investment team.

Schaller joined Harvest in 2017 as a member of the Harvest SCF investment team.

Swanson joined Harvest in 2018 as a member of the investment team and focuses on investments in the business services sector, including insurance services. He currently serves on the board of Integrity Marketing Group.

Soodak joined Harvest in 2020 as a member of Harvest’s portfolio support group.

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners targets middle-market companies in the business services & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries.