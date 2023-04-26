Hastings-backed Celerity acquires gas and electric utilities consultant Clear Path

Celerity Consulting Group is a provider of information management consulting services for gas and electric utilities, state governments, law firms, and corporations.

Hastings acquired Celerity in May 2021

KSM provided financial advisory services to Hastings on the acquisition

Founded in 2004, Hastings Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market

Celerity Consulting Group, which is backed by Hastings Equity Partners, has acquired Auburn, Georgia-based Clear Path, a provider of expert consulting services to gas and electric utilities. No financial terms were dislcosed.

Based in San Francisco, Celerity Consulting Group is a provider of information management consulting services for gas and electric utilities, state governments, law firms, and corporations.

Hastings acquired Celerity in May 2021.

Clear Path was founded by Steve Tankersley.

On the deal, Grant Reckhow, a principal at Hastings, said in a statement, “Clear Path’s focus on helping utilities with their vegetation management challenges is a perfect fit for our Celerity platform, and helps expand Celerity’s suite of services. We look forward to helping with the continued growth of Clear Path.”

KSM provided financial advisory services to Hastings on the acquisition.

Founded in 2004, Hastings Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market. Hastings targets the industrial and business services sectors.