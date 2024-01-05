Hastings Equity-backed High Star Traffic buys paving service firm Superior Road Striping

This is the first add-on investment High Star has completed since Hastings formed the Midwest traffic control platform in July 2022.

High Star Traffic, which is backed by Hastings Equity Partners, has acquired Superior Road Striping, a provider of permanent line striping and reflective marker installation, replacement, and maintenance in the Chicagoland area. No financial terms were disclosed.

This is the first add-on investment High Star has completed since Hastings formed the Midwest traffic control platform in July 2022. High Star was created through the combination of three premier founder-led traffic services businesses: Traffic Control & Protection, TSI Traffic Control, and Traffic Control Specialists. High Star is headquartered in Bartlett, Illinois.

“High Star provides Hastings’ investors with exposure to the large, stable, and growing market for perpetual road maintenance,” said Rob Scaramella, managing director at Hastings in a statement. “Superior represents a strategic investment in diversifying our service offering and increasing our scale, strengthening our leadership in existing markets, and positioning us for continued growth.”

Locke Lord provided legal counsel, KSM provided financial advisory services, and Forvis provided tax services to Hastings on the transaction.

Founded in 2004, Hastings Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market. Hastings targets North American founder-led companies within the industrial and business services sectors.