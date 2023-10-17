Hastings Equity expects to make add-on deals for utility consulting group Celerity

Celerity Consulting Group, a portfolio company of Hastings Equity Partners, has in mind a few add-on deal targets in the utility field services market. The company is seeing M&A opportunities built around a business model focused on grid-hardening and bringing the electric grid into the future, Hastings managing director Grant Reckhow told PE Hub.

The mid-market PE sponsor is generally interested in add-on businesses generating less than $10 million of EBITDA on average that are actively looking for help to scale up their business into a national service operator. “We have a few targets on our radar and hope to announce more acquisitions in the coming months,” Reckhow said.

Celerity is primarily seeing add-on acquisitions in two main pillars: Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled management assistance services; and construction management companies that provide grid-hardening services, such as ground patrol monitoring, aerial mapping, vegetation management planning and scheduling services.

Formed in 2001, San Francisco-based Celerity started out as a generalist governance and compliance consultant. Much of its early work dealt with clients in the US opioid crisis as well as tobacco industry litigation. Nowadays over 80 percent of the consulting group’s revenue is from the utility market, Reckhow said.

“The amount of data utilities have is enormous, as a 100-year old business structure,” he said. Celerity collects data when asked but also works with existing utility companies and power regulatory agencies with existing data sets.

Celerity entered the utility market earlier in the year, thanks to the April acquisition of Clear Path Utility Solutions, a utility vegetation management company that tracks and provides data monitoring of power lines and distribution systems of utilities. The target was formed in 2016 by utility veteran Steve Tankersly, the former head of California utility PG&E’s emergency response team that addressed wildfire and vegetation mitigation.

Reckhow said Celerity participated in a limited sale process run by investment bank Techstrat for Clear Path, resulting in the sponsor engaging with the seller’s management in exclusive talks following a sale process. Moving forward, the sponsor could participate in auctions but it prefers deals such as Clear Path, which came after a competitive process, he said.

Climate changed

“Vegetation management went under the radar for a long time,” Reckhow said. “Now there are issues coming to the surface that weren’t prevalent based on climate change, from Hawaii and California to the Texas cold spell and grid failure.”

In addition to utility data monitoring, about half of Celerity’s 120 employees focuses on data forensics for litigation working on state matters, services that Reckhow says allow utilities to constantly track the location and performance metrics of hundreds of miles of power lines and gas pipeline infrastructure.

On the vegetation mitigation side, power industry regulators require a certain capital spend in the utility’s rate case, or the amount the utility charges rate-paying customers to maintain the local power transmission and distribution lines.

According to a Harris Williams utility vegetation management report, the US utility market has seen a rising capital spend on vegetation management over more than a decade tied to the expanding transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure, with an increasing focus on tree trimming and brush cutting. From 2007 to 2020, T&D investments shot up from approximately $39 billion to $90 billion, representing a 2.3x increase in the utility market’s capital expenditure on maintaining its power lines and infrastructure, the report said.

Hastings acquired Celerity in 2021 for undisclosed terms.

Asked about an exit for the business, Reckhow said an IPO of Celerity is unlikely given its size and service-oriented functions, but could ultimately see an exit in the company through a strategic sale or a combination with another PE group.