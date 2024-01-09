Hastings Equity Partners invests in JSET Automated Technologies

JSET was founded in 2020 by Eric Tyo and John Sloan.

Hastings Equity Partners has made an investment in JSET Automated Technologies, a Columbus, Ohio-based company that specializes in data centers and building automation systems.

“Northern Virgina has been a hub for the hyperscalers; however, these data centers are beginning to dot landscapes across the nation as AI has substantially increased data processing and storage requirements, putting immense pressure on energy resources in the region. The Columbus, Ohio market, specifically, has added nearly three million square feet of data centers and is among the top three fastest growing markets in the US,” said Joe Conlon, managing director at Hastings in a statement.

Hastings Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market. The firm was founded in 2004.